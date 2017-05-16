CAWA Educational Forum And YANG Regional Meet-Up To Be Held In June In San Diego

CAWA members, prospects, friends and YANG members are invited to participate in the June Educational Forum to be held on June 22-23, in San Diego. Beyond association meetings and social events, there will be a general session with guest presenters, including:

“New Aftermarket Realities: Strategic Shifts and Where Do We Go From Here” – Presented by: Bill Long, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

“Remote Vehicle Data – Access and Opportunity for the Aftermarket” – Presented by: Jim Dykstra, Innova Telematics Solutions

“Embedded Software and the Aftermarket” – Presented by: Michael Kealey, Dorman Products

A reception taking place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday evening will be a YANG Regional Meet-Up sponsored by Heri Automotive and CAWA. It will be held on the Berkeley Ferry of the Maritime Museum of San Diego. YANG members are invited to participate in any and all association events during the day and the next day – all complimentary.

To register, click here.

CAWA also would like to thank other sponsors of the event: GPC, NAPA – Western Division, LIQUI MOLY, ZF Services and Bilstein of America.