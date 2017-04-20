CAWA Announces Details For Summer Educational Forum

CAWA will be holding its two-day educational forum for the board of directors, Manufacturers Advisory Council, YANG members, general membership and industry guests from June 22-23 at the Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside in San Diego. During the meeting, participants will hear industry experts provide insight and critical thinking on topics that affect the automotive parts industry.

Topics presented include:

“New Aftermarket Realities: Strategic Shifts and Where Do We Go From Here” – presented by Bill Long, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

“Remote Vehicle Data-Access and Opportunity for the Aftermarket” – presented by Jim Dykstra, Innova Telematics Solutions

“Embedded Software and the Aftermarket” – presented by Michael Kealey, Dorman Products

“Association Business” – presented by Rodney Pierini, CEO and president, CAWA – Representing the Automotive Parts Industry

To register or get more information, click here.