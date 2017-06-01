CARSTAR Leduc Launches In Alberta

CARSTAR has announced the addition of CARSTAR Leduc, located in Leduc, Alberta. The location is owned and operated by Dale and Brad Melin. The Melin’s say they are committed to serving those not just in Leduc, but stretching its reach to the greater Leduc area.

“I know what toll the Alberta terrain and climate can take on vehicles, and my team is eager to support those in our area who are affected by it,” said Dale Melin. “The support of CARSTAR has helped set us up to better serve those in the area, and we look forward to growing this success so that we become top of mind for premier collision repairs.”

“The Melin’s have already proved to be valuable partners by working tirelessly to renovate their facility and set themselves up for success,” said Greg Gore, regional development manager. “We have the utmost respect for Dale and Brad as they have already showed an exemplary commitment to customer service and providing exceptional repairs.”

CARSTAR Leduc is a newly renovated 12,600-square-foot facility with two paint booths and is built to service a variety of automobiles, including large vehicles with aluminum components. Customer shuttles and on-site Enterprise rental services also are available.

“Growing CARSTAR with franchise partners like the Melin’s is what helps us continue our reputation as a premier collision repair company,” said Michael Piper, regional director for Western Canada. “Dale and his team are elated to be a part of the CARSTAR team, and are committed to providing exceptional customer service and repair work. We’re very fortunate to have Dale and his team join the CARSTAR network.”