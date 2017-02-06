Trends/cars
Carspring Study Reveals Which Car Brands Best Retain Value In The US

Carspring - Study Car RetentionOnline used car dealership Carspring conducted a study to better understand the depreciation of second-hand cars around the globe. While comparing the value of used cars between nations is known within the industry to be a challenge, Carspring has made it a goal to understand the global market and to offer transparency on the subject for the public. The Global Used Car Price Index 2017 offers an overview of the value of various brands across different economic regions and car markets.

The 40 countries researched include the majority of the largest car-producing nations, plus other countries of automotive interest, whilst brands were selected based on global popularity. Where no direct model comparison was available between nations, the dealership identified comparable global models per brand and selected models with similar mileage and engines. With these conditions defined, the group researched all used cars currently available in the market for each model, plus those sold in the past 12 months from hundreds of online outlets and brick and mortar retailers in five of the biggest cities in each market.

The goal of the update is to give the public a view as to how cars lose value in the U.S. versus other countries, as well as comparing how the top selling 12 brands in the U.S. depreciate in value compared with one another.

Among the top 13 selling brands in the U.S., Fords retain the most value, 41.85 percent after 56,000 km or 34,700 miles. At the other end of the spectrum, Chevrolet calculates with a devaluation rate of 56.71 percent for the same usage.

Carspring - Devaluation Per Brand

As illustrated in the table below, cars in the U.S. are third to last in keeping value after 56,000km or 34,700 miles, behind New Zealand and the U.K.

Carspring - Car Devaluation Per Country

A full list of values can be found here.

