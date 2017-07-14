The Carlstar Group Opens Distribution Center In Edmonton, Alberta

The Carlstar Group announced today the opening of a new Canadian distribution facility located in Edmonton, Alberta.

“We have strategically selected Edmonton as the location of our new facility in Western Canada,” said Greg Lamothe, general manager of Canadian operations at The Carlstar Group. “Edmonton places us closer to many of our customers, with a larger and more modern space, allowing us to provide more efficient service and logistics.”

The 60,000-square-foot facility offers full distribution capabilities, including building assemblies in all sizes to satisfy customer needs. The company says this newer, more modern and larger capacity of the Edmonton facility will help streamline The Carlstar Group’s customer operations and will help to ensure on-time delivery, order accuracy and access to a broader range of the Carlstar product portfolio from one location. In addition, the expanded dock capabilities will enable more efficient logistics and handling, the company adds.

The facility will supply the following brands and products:

Carlisle-branded products in its Agriculture and Construction, Specialty Trailer, Powersports, and Outdoor Power Equipment segments

Cragar-, Blackrock- and Unique-branded aftermarket styled wheels

Marastar-branded flat free, pneumatic and semi-pneumatic products

“We are extremely excited about the investment in the Edmonton distribution center and this great addition to our global network and our North American capabilities and footprint,” said John Salvatore, CEO at The Carlstar Group. “This reaffirms both our commitment and investment in our Canadian business and continues to solidify The Carlstar Group as a strategic partner in the specialty tire market.”

The new facility is located at:

13420 149 Street Northwest

Suite 115

Edmonton, AB T5V 0B7