Manufacturing/Wheels
May 15, 2017 12:49 pm

The Carlstar Group Launches Cragar Wheel Consumer Rebate  

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Spectra Premium's Jason Best To Be Honored With AIA Young Leader Of The Year Award

Tenneco Amends And Restates Its Senior Credit Facility

BASF Names Distributor Of The Year At 2017 ColorSource Conference

AAMCO Franchise Ranked 'Best Of The Best' By Entrepreneur Magazine

ADS International Convention & Tradeshow Offers New Opportunities

Adient Partners With Detroit High School To Develop Future Workforce Leaders

Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

America’s Automotive Trust Springs Into Signature Event Season With 3rd Annual 'Drive The Blues Away'

BorgWarner Showcases Large Electrification Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2017

Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website

 

The Carlstar Group has announced the launch of a new consumer rebate special for Cragar Modern Muscle styled wheels.

The Cragar Summer Kick-Off wheel rebate is a $50 Visa gift card with the purchase of four Modern Muscle styled wheels in the qualifying product lines:

  • 614 S/S Series
  • 615BMBC Series
  • 617B and 617C Series
  • 620MB and 620BMBC Series

The rebate program launched on May 15 and will run until June 15.

After purchasing a set of four qualifying wheels, consumers can apply for their rebate online at Rebates.CragarWheel.com.

“We are excited to launch this program and hope that through our partnerships with Automotive and Specialty Retailers we will continue to support the auto enthusiasts out there with iconic Cragar products,” said Laren Harmon, executive vice president of sales at The Carlstar Group.

Show Full Article