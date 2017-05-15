The Carlstar Group Launches Cragar Wheel Consumer Rebate  

The Carlstar Group has announced the launch of a new consumer rebate special for Cragar Modern Muscle styled wheels.

The Cragar Summer Kick-Off wheel rebate is a $50 Visa gift card with the purchase of four Modern Muscle styled wheels in the qualifying product lines:

614 S/S Series

615BMBC Series

617B and 617C Series

620MB and 620BMBC Series

The rebate program launched on May 15 and will run until June 15.

After purchasing a set of four qualifying wheels, consumers can apply for their rebate online at Rebates.CragarWheel.com.

“We are excited to launch this program and hope that through our partnerships with Automotive and Specialty Retailers we will continue to support the auto enthusiasts out there with iconic Cragar products,” said Laren Harmon, executive vice president of sales at The Carlstar Group.