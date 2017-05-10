Cargo Heavy Duty Joins CVSN

CVSN has announced that Cargo Heavy Duty (Cargo HD) is a new member of the association.

For more than 60 years, Cargo HD has been doing more for its customers than just changing parts – they solve problems, providing cost-effective solutions such as preventative maintenance, competitively priced parts, “one-stop” repair services, quality advice and friendly service, according to CVSN.

Cargo HD is committed to keeping trucks rolling, with 24/7 emergency service, making sure their technicians are ASE- or State of Michigan-certified, investing in parts and offering extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cargo HD’s President Gordon Fraaza said, “The two main reasons Cargo HD has joined CVSN, is to support its efforts on key legislative issues and strengthen the Right to Repair Coalition and to support and take part in distributor training initiatives like the GenNext CVSN DTE (distributor training expo) held in Atlanta every spring.”

CVSN Executive Vice President Angelo Volpe added, “We are proud to have Cargo HD as a new member of CVSN to help us support and educate the industry on key legislative issues like Right to Repair and welcome their participation in our distributor training initiatives.”

Cargo HD also is a member of the HDA Truck Pride Network, and as such they maintain a substantial inventory of quality parts in stock and priced in your budget. HDA Parts include a “no questions asked” warranty with more than 350 service facilities across the USA.

To learn more about CVSN and association membership, visit cvsn.org.