Canada’s Original Parts Warehouse Joins CVSN

CVSN has announced the Original Parts Warehouse as a new member of the association.

Founded in 1999, The Original Parts Warehouse (OPW) has developed a reputation for combining quality products with dependable service. What started off as a small parts operation in Hamilton, Ontario, eventually evolved into something much greater.

Now based in Vaughan, Ontario, OPW’s tenacity and dedication to build strong lasting relationships with its suppliers has enabled the company to grow into an iconic Canadian distribution warehouse, according to CVSN. OPW is committed to its ever-growing hard parts offering for all applications, including: truck and trailer, industrial, waste management, transportation, couriers, forestry, construction, mining, oil, cement, quarry, agriculture and more.

OPW’s director of purchasing Piero Amello said, “As an industry leader, we want to be a part of all associations as we continue to build strong relationships with our supplier partners. CVSN is a marquee heavy-duty association, which is well-respected by not only suppliers but by the industry leaders in the aftermarket.”

CVSN Executive Vice President Angelo Volpe said, “We welcome OPW as a new Canadian member of CVSN to help us grow and strengthen our presence as an association in North America as a whole and strengthen our base for important industry legislative issues.”

