BWD Automotive Releases 109 New Part Numbers

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 109 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line. The release spans 24 product categories and expands coverage through the 2017 model year with more than 57 million VIO.

One highlight from the release is an expansion to BWD’s sensor line. The brand adds 61 sensors including ABS speed, accelerator pedal, brake pad wear, knock, MAP, steering angle and vehicle speed sensors. In total, the sensor expansion covers more than 26 million VIO. The brand also introduced 26 switches such as cruise control, headlight, ignition, multi-function and neutral safety switches.

To view all highlights from this release, watch BWD’s latest New Parts Spotlight on youtube.com/bwdbrand.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at BWDbrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

