Bridgestone Names Joe Venezia President For Retail Operations

Bridgestone Americas has announced that Joe Venezia has been named president of Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), effective June 19. BSRO, a subsidiary of Nashville-based Bridgestone, operates one of the world’s largest company-owned networks of tire and automotive service centers nationwide under the Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works brands.

“In recent years, BSRO has developed and executed a singular focus on driving operational excellence and delivering a consistent, world-class customer experience across our retail store network,” said TJ Higgins, president, North America, integrated consumer tire group, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Joe’s diverse retail and operational background will help us build upon our progress in those critical areas.”

Venezia brings more than 20 years of consumer goods and retail experience to Bridgestone. He most recently served as executive vice president of global store operations at Toys”R”Us Inc. In that role, Venezia was responsible for delivering an exceptional shopping experience across a retail network of more than 850 Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us stores in the United States; he also provided strategic direction and support for store operations worldwide, including sharing operational best practices. Venezia joined Toys”R”Us in 2014 as senior vice president of store operations.

Prior to Toys”R”Us, Venezia was senior vice president of operations and head of stores for The Pantry, an independently operated convenience store chain in the southeastern U.S. He also has held leadership positions with Walmart and Wells Fargo Merchant Services, and began his career as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble.

Venezia earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served as an Airborne Ranger Officer in the U.S. Army Infantry for nine years.

To learn more about Bridgestone, visit bridgestoneamericas.com.