Brake Parts Inc Names H.T. Chang As Vice President Product Development, Engineering, R&D And Quality

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) has named H.T. Chang as its new vice president of product development, engineering, R&D and quality. His appointment was announced today by David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc.

Prior to joining BPI, Chang spent 10 years with ZF TRW Automotive Systems in various roles such as chief engineer foundation brake development, chief engineer global friction engineering and engineering manager. His past experience also includes serving as a staff engineer with Delphi, a senior product manager with General Motors, a senior engineer with DYNACS Engineering and a structural engineer with Aerostructures Inc.

“We welcome H.T. to the BPI team and are pleased to have him on board as our new vice president of product development, engineering, R&D and quality,” said Overbeeke. “With over 20 years of experience in vehicle brake system product development and engineering management, plus with his extensive hands-on experience across various areas in vehicle braking systems, he will play an integral role as we continue to expand our Raybestos product offerings as the best in brakes.”

Chang earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University, a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University, a doctorate in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University and a master of business administration from University of Dayton.