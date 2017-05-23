Personnel/aisin
May 23, 2017 12:41 pm

Brad Owens Named Vice President Sales At Aisin

Aisin Group, one of the largest Tier 1 automotive components manufacturers in the world, has promoted D. Brad Owens to vice president, sales. The announcement was made by John Clark, president, North American Sales Division, Aisin World Corp. of America.

As vice president, Owens is responsible for direct OEM customer contact, and interface between the Aisin sales team and North American plants in order to ensure quality, delivery and customer satisfaction standards.

Owens, who had been assistant vice president of sales for all Asian customers, joined Aisin in 2000 as manager of engine component sales. He was later promoted a number of times to his current leadership position.

Previously, Owens was a sales manager with UGN Inc., a Chicago-based manufacturer of automotive sound dampening products. Prior to his career in sales, Owens had several years of experience in automotive quality, manufacturing and production engineering. Owens, who studied engineering in college, resides in New Hudson, Michigan.

