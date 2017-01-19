Bower Announces Transmission Kit Release  

Bower heavy-duty bearings by NTN now offers manual transmission rebuild kits in its product offering. With more than a century of experience in the heavy-duty market, Bower is known for its OE quality and rugged reliability, according to NTN.

“We have an excellent product to offer the heavy-duty market,” said Ray Froude, product manager, auto and heavy duty truck, NTN, “and we are excited to expand our rebuild kit offering to satisfy the needs of our customers. The Bower transmission kit line is a natural extension of our product offering to the rebuilder channel to go along with our Bower differential kits.”

Bower transmission kits are bearing-only kits made of high-quality, OE components. In addition to being available as a kit, Bower transmission bearings can be purchased individually to allow customers to order what they need.

Complete product and catalog information for the Bower transmission kits can be found at PowerofBower.com.