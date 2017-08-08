Bosch Expands Rotating Machine And Braking Lines To Cover Nearly 6M Vehicles

Bosch added new coverage for vehicles from Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Fiat, Hyundai, Mazda, Kia, Jeep, Scion and Subaru in August. The new parts cover more than 5.97 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles.

Bosch alternators and starters (Rotating Machines)

Sixteen new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including six SKUs for remanufactured starters and 10 SKUs for remanufactured alternators. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 5.6 million domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2015-’17 Chrysler 200 2.4L L4; 2014-’17 Mazda 3 2.5L L4; 2012-’16 F-250 Super Duty 6.7L V8 Diesel; 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 1.8L L4 and 2012-’16 Cadillac SRX 3.6L V6.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100 percent performance tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service, the company says.

Bosch brake pads

A new SKU has been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part number extends coverage to more than 295,000 late-model domestic vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada including the 2015-’17 Ford F-150. The new part number features friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and includes synthetic lubricant and a hardware kit for all applications.

Two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening characteristics. They are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 295,000 late-model domestic vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2015-’17 Ford F-150.

“Bosch is committed to providing our customers with the coverage they need through our ever-expanding product lines,” said Thomas Winter, vice president of automotive aftermarket NA, Robert Bosch LLC. “With new part numbers available each month, our entire product line helps automotive service and sales professionals to increase efficiencies and get the job done right the first time.”