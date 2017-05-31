Bosch Announces May Giving Track Contributions

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket NA contributed $2,000 in donations to its sponsored teams’ specified charities through the Giving Track program in the month of May. Through the Giving Track program, Bosch contributes $1,000 to a team-specified charity each time one of its sponsored drivers scores a 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. To date, Richard Childress Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing have earned $2,000 and $1,000 in Giving Track contributions, respectively.

Contributions were secured by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon.

Kyle Busch’s victory on May 20 at the NASCAR All-Star Race earned $1,000 for the Kyle Busch Foundation, which is committed to empowering children, families and communities to overcome hardship by providing essential tools to allow them to live their best lives possible.

Austin Dillon’s win on May 28 at the Coca-Cola 600 earned $1,000 for the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, which discovers and shares the best ways to prevent and treat severe injuries in children.

“In addition to providing the quality parts and services our sponsored teams depend on, Bosch is proud to support their charities of choice through Giving Track,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “From empowering families to overcome adversity, to identifying and treating injuries faced by children, these drivers support causes important to them and touch the entire community at the same time.”