BorgWarner Showcases Large Electrification Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2017

From April 19 to April 28, BorgWarner is showcasing its product portfolio for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles at the 17th International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai. At booth No. 5BJ050 in the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, the global automotive supplier will put a focus on solutions for 48-volt hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

In addition to known technologies such as the regulated two-stage (R2S) turbocharging system and Visctronic fan drive, BorgWarner will showcase its electrification know-how with solutions including the integrated electric drive module (eDM), eBooster electrically driven compressor and various innovative products for P2-type hybrid vehicles, the company says.

“We follow the same goal with all our products: to provide solutions for a cleaner, more energy-efficient world,” said Tom Tan, president, BorgWarner China. “Electrification is a major trend in China, with pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles forecast to grow rapidly for many years. The biannual Auto Shanghai is an ideal platform to showcase our extensive range of products for this fast-growing segment.”

Combining BorgWarner’s eGearDrive transmission and the high voltage hairpin (HVH) electric motor, the company says its eDM provides primary or secondary propulsion for P4-type hybrid vehicles or pure electric vehicles. Its compact housing simplifies installation and saves space while lowering overall weight and costs. The eBooster electrically driven compressor, which has recently entered series production, complements conventional turbocharging systems. It makes full use of 48-volt power supplies to deliver boost on demand for outstanding low-end torque with no perceptible turbo lag. As a result, this innovative technology enables downsizing for up to 35 percent better fuel efficiency, the company says.

In addition, BorgWarner has developed various products for P2-type hybrid vehicles, including disconnect clutches and control modules.