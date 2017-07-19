Service And Repair/BOLT ON
July 19, 2017 11:52 am

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Releases OBD2 Reporting

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

US House Could Vote On Self-Driving Car Legislation Today

AkzoNobel CEO Ton Büchner Steps Down

MAS Industries Introduces 158 New Part Numbers

Distributors Increase Support Of AWDA Challenge

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded

One Stop Truck And Trailer Parts Joins Power Heavy Duty

From AMN Global: ZF, HELLA, NVIDIA Partner To Increase Safety Of Self-Driving Vehicles

Rancho Extends Promotion On Lift Kit And Shock Purchases Through End Of Summer

SEMA Industry Awards Nominations Now Accepted

Nominations Now Accepted For The Auto Care Association Impact Award: 'Four For The Future'

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has launched OBD2 Reporting to give shops the ability to display accurate vehicle information right on the customer’s work order.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY says it has always focused on providing shop owners new opportunities to build trust with their customers. When customers have confidence in a shop, it allows the team to upsell needed services and get work approved. With OBD2 Reporting, shops can now collect and display vehicle recorded PIDs right on the work order. By accessing and sharing check engine light and drivability issues, shops can educate their customers on what services are recommended for vehicles and why.

OBD2 is a free update available to all Mobile Manager Pro users with Manager SE or ShopKey SE shop management systems. To work, Mobile Manager Pro OBD2 Pro uses a Bluetooth connected interface that plugs into the diagnostic port. Go to obdlink.com to purchase the sensor, download the app and get more information.

For more information regarding the OBD2 update, including step-by-step instructions on installation and setup, visit hubs.ly/H084VM60.

Show Full Article