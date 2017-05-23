Service And Repair/BOLT ON
May 23, 2017 12:34 pm

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Releases New Customer Communication Updates For Text Messaging

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a provider of automotive software solutions, has announced its latest feature updates that enhance the two-way text messaging communication that shops have with their customers.

BOLT ON’s “Inbound Photo Texting” feature allows customers to send vehicle photos to shops so they can see and clarify their vehicle concerns and make decisions on how to proceed. This is a free update that is available to all current Message Manager users.

In addition to that, BOLT ON has created more options for shop owners when texting their customers. Mobile Manager Pro users now have the ability to text customers vehicle photos without an inspection report. Shops can simply take a picture, add text and draw on the photo, then send the photo directly to the vehicle owner. This update is currently only available for Mitchell 1 Manager SE and Snap-On ShopKey SE users.

Another update available to Mobile Manager Pro users is the shop’s ability to send service estimates to customers via text. This feature allows shops to get immediate authorizations on services with just a few taps of their fingers. At this time, this feature is available, for free, to Mitchell 1 Manager SE and Snap-On ShopKey SE users.

This is the first wave of features added to the BOLT ON software on behalf of customer requests. For more information regarding any of these updates, schedule a live demonstration with a member of the BOLT ON team at boltontechnology.com/request-a-demo.

