BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Releases 2nd Wave Of New Features

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has announced the release of its second wave of anticipated feature updates that enhance convenience and accuracy in the shop, aiming to increase customer trust.

BOLT ON’s “Optical Character Recognition” feature allows shops to take photos of customer license plates and automatically populates the vehicle tab with all information, reducing inaccuracies in transferring information. This is a free update that is available to current Mitchell 1 Manager SE and Snap-on ShopKey SE users. Click here for more information.

In addition, BOLT ON has made it easier for shops to gain information needed in the bays. Oil and TPMS Reset Instructions are now available at all times on a tablet device. This update is currently available for Mitchell 1 ProDemand users with Manager SE or Snap-on ShopKey SE shop management systems. Click here for more information.

Another anticipated update available to Mitchell 1 Manager SE and Snap-on ShopKey SE Report Pro users is a shop’s ability to keep a fully accurate, documented timeline of each customer interaction. This feature allows shops to provide customers with a minute-by-minute summary of their service visits. For more information, click here.