BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Celebrates 6M Photos Taken By Shops Using Mobile Manager Pro

Early May marked another milestone for BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. Thousands of repair shops collectively took more than 6 million photos using Mobile Manager Pro.

Mobile Manager Pro has been credited with increasing shops’ average repair orders by up to 39 percent and these photos are crucial to that success, according to the company. By texting photos to their customers, shops have helped them understand the varying degrees of severity and needs for services. Photos give shops the ability to educate their customers and show, rather than tell, what services their vehicle needs.

Shops using Mobile Manager Pro are collectively taking more than 21,500 photos a day. BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY expects that by the end of 2017, its shops will hit a total of 10 million photos taken with its software.