May 2, 2017 12:03 pm

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Brings Its Technology ‘Over The Road’

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a provider of automotive software solutions, launched an extension of its Mobile Manager software called “Over The Road” to provide mobile repair shop owners with digital technology while on the road.

“There is no reason our digital technology should be limited to only vehicle repairs at the shop,” said Michael Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “With the addition of the Over The Road software, mobile repair shops can now utilize all of the benefits of Mobile Manager from their mobile repair vehicle to better service their customers.”

Using a carrier-enabled tablet with 4G capabilities or better, Over The Road provides a real-time, two-way integration with the shop management system while out on the road. Incorporating all of the same convenient features of Mobile Manager Pro, Over The Road provides a faster and more efficient experience for customers, according to the company.

Advantages of the Over The Road software include:

  • Creating estimates and recommendations on-site that integrates with the shop management system instantaneously
  • On-site digital inspections with photographs. Record existing vehicle conditions before towing or work begins
  • Decoding the VIN or license plate for 100 percent accuracy
  • Eliminating paperwork that needs to be copied into the shop management system
  • Sharing completed vehicle inspections with customers via text message while on scene
  • Customizing individual digital inspections built for general customers, fleet accounts and used car lots
  • Utilizing Time Clock feature for precise measurements of technician’s travel and job time
  • Ability to see repair information, diagrams and wiring charts right at the vehicle

For more information on the Over The Road software, visit Over The Road for Mobile Mechanics.

