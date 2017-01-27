BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY says the quality of its automotive repair and maintenance software has caught the attention of Insight Success Magazine. Each year the publication recognizes power house start-ups that are shaking up their industries with the “30 Most Valuable Tech Titans” award. BOLT ON has been identified in Insight Success Magazine’s most recent edition as one of the top 30 companies bringing innovative technology and business enhancements to the automotive repair and maintenance market.

In the 2016 edition, Insight Success Magazine highlighted BOLT ON’s ability to solve common struggles facing the automotive repair and maintenance industry. The spotlight showcased how BOLT ON is providing today’s auto repair facilities with cutting-edge technology and best practices training, and the fact that shops all across the country are experiencing considerable increases in productivity, efficiency and professionalism because of this.

Michael Risich, BOLT ON founder and CEO, said, “We’re transforming the way the auto repair industry conducts business. We not only increase the level of productivity and professionalism of today’s shops, but also greatly reduce the amount of stress and fear that vehicle owners have when bringing their cars in for service. Simply put, we increase business for auto repair shops and the level of trust that consumers have when being serviced.”

BOLT ON says it arms auto repair shops with the necessary tools and applications for creating complete transparency with customers because it helps vehicle owners become more comfortable and trusting towards the repair facilities.