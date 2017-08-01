Bogi From All Girls Garage To Host 2nd MAHLE Aftermarket Facebook Live Event

MAHLE Aftermarket will host its next Facebook Live event at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 8 –­ the second in a series of events intended to engage with and educate technicians. The event will feature shop owner and television personality Bogi Lateiner, co-host of Velocity channel’s “All Girls Garage,” along with MAHLE Original gasket expert and training manager Bill McKnight.

Following the successful launch of the MAHLE Facebook Live event series in June (see MAHLE Original Gasket Do’s and Don’ts with Bogi from Petty’s Garage), this next event will focus on gasket issues, including best practices in maintenance and installation tips for engines in European makes and models.

Facebook followers are encouraged to submit questions and topic suggestions in advance of the event. Bogi and Bill McKnight will address questions from live viewers in real time. Questions may be submitted in advance at the Facebook event page (MAHLE Original Gasket Facebook Live with Bogi European Vehicles) in the discussion section.

MAHLE Original gaskets match OE parts in form, fit and function, ensuring that the parts are designed and constructed to the same exacting standards as the gaskets that came on the car. MAHLE Original gasket sets include all the parts necessary for the technician to do the job correctly.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact a local sales representative.