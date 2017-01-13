Distribution/Blackburn OEM
Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Extends Phone Order Hours

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Extends Phone Order Hours

Blackburn - New SiteEffectively immediately, Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions has extended phone order assistance hours to better serve its rapidly expanding customer base. New phone hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

The company says the decision to extend business hours comes after another year of growth and the desire to continually improve customer service to all Blackburn’s valued customers. In addition – all orders placed Monday through Friday before 6:30 p.m. EST will ship the same day. Customers can place orders by calling 1-800-981-8321 during business hours or 24/7 via the company’s website: blackburnwheelfinder.com.

Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing, commented, “The extended hours will improve our level of service to those operating in the western half of the country. This is a growing market for us that we value and desire to support.”

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions is one of the largest privately held distributors of OEM wheels, hubcaps and center caps, specializing in providing quality alloy, chrome, chrome clad and steel wheels in new, used and reconditioned finishes.

