April 21, 2017

Bendix Brand Releases Brochure Highlighting Enhancements To Stop Product Line

MAT Holdings Inc. has announced the release of the new Bendix Brakes brand “Stop by Bendix”’ brochure, detailing recent enhancements to the product line. The Stop by Bendix product line delivers noise-free and long-lasting performance, along with reliability and safety, according to MAT.

Delivering vehicle-specific coverage to 99 percent of automotive makes and models, Stop by Bendix automotive brake products feature a 62 percent ceramic composition and precise OE-like design, aiming to ensure top performance, the company says. The product line also features burnishing strips to speed up the break-in process, thereby ensuring longer product life and proper mating between rotors and pads. In addition, the Stop by Bendix three-layer noise eliminating shim provides quieter, more reliable performance than the standard coated steel shims.

The enhanced Stop by Bendix automotive brake product line was developed to address the specific needs of consumers for high-quality, high-performance brake products designed specifically for their vehicle and available at competitive price points.

More information about Stop by Bendix products is available from bendix-brakes.com.

