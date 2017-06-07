Bendix Awards 2017 Platinum Ranking To Top-Performing Distributors

They are the best of the best, according to Bendix – the company’s distributor partners that go the furthest to help Bendix meet the demanding needs of today’s heavy-duty aftermarket. In its Premier Distributor Program (PDP), launched in 2007, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC recognizes the outstanding achievements of these top-tier channel partners. This year, Bendix honors 50 companies that have earned the program’s highest ranking of platinum. These distributors share Bendix’s commitment to providing operators and service technicians the parts they need, when and where they need them.

Platinum partners reflect the top distributors in the comprehensive Bendix independent aftermarket distributor network. These partners deliver outstanding performance for fleet customers, owner-operators and service repair facilities across North America. The PDP continues to cultivate Bendix’s relationships with distributors and support its growing capacity within the marketplace.

“We are excited to recognize the 2017 class of Bendix Premier Distributor Program platinum members. The collaborative relationships we maintain with our distributors are critical to helping support our customers in the heavy-duty aftermarket,” said Jerry Conroy, Bendix regional vice president – aftermarket sales. “Our customers depend on us to help them run as safely and efficiently as possible, and we do so by maintaining the highest standards of safety, performance, value and post-sales support. We’re proud to have developed partnerships with distributors as committed as we are to our customers’ success.”

The PDP evaluates distributors in six key areas. Bendix’s program utilizes objective performance measures as opposed to sales volume alone.

With objective performance measures in place, all Bendix distributors have an opportunity to earn rewards and recognition. In addition, Bendix account managers work in tandem with distributors to help develop business plans that meet the PDP’s key measurement areas. The program’s comprehensive approach enables two-way communication and allows Bendix and its distributors to establish clearly defined annual expectations.

The 2017 Bendix platinum distributors (in alphabetical order) are: