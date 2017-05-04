Ben Graham Named As Ken-Tool National Sales Manager

Douglas Romstadt, president of Ken-Tool, has announced the appointment of Ben Graham to the position of national sales manager.

Graham is a resident of Wooster, Ohio, and a graduate of the University of Akron. He has spent his entire career in the tire and rubber industry, employed by Myers Industries (Myers Tire Supplies) for nearly 20 years in a variety of sales functions, and by BJ Rocket America as the general manager of sales.

Romstadt said, “We are very pleased to welcome Ben Graham to Ken-Tool as our new national sales manager. Ben brings with him over 20-plus years of experience in the tire and rubber industry to the company, and his deep knowledge of our product lines and distribution channels will allow for a quick and seamless transition in this role.”

“I am very excited to join Ken-Tool as the national sales manager,” said Graham. “I’m looking forward to putting my many years of industry experience to work to advance the Ken-Tool brand to existing customers, and developing new business. Additionally, I feel my experience in the international arena will help build new global relationships. I am excited with this opportunity to build upon the foundation of a nearly century-old icon of the tire service industry.”

Graham will report directly to Romstadt, and also will assume responsibility for the company’s marketing initiatives.