Personnel/Ken-Tool
May 4, 2017 12:33 pm

Ben Graham Named As Ken-Tool National Sales Manager

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names East Penn As Winner Of The 2017 Receiver's Choice Award

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus To Host First Facebook Live Event On May 9

Uni-Select Reports Sales And EBITDA Growth As Well As Network Expansion In 1st Quarter

Keystone Automotive Operations Welcomes New Lines

Classic Industries Acquires California Mustang Parts And California Muscle Parts

CARSTAR North America Sets Sights On Strategic Growth, Operating Efficiencies To Drive Sales For North America's Largest Collision Network

TowerJazz And Aisin Seiki Announce Mass Production Of New Generation Automotive Body Products

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

Students From Mexico Win Global Automotive Design Challenge Sponsored By Honeywell

Editor’s Note: No AMN Newsletters This Friday

Douglas Romstadt, president of Ken-Tool, has announced the appointment of Ben Graham to the position of national sales manager.

Graham is a resident of Wooster, Ohio, and a graduate of the University of Akron. He has spent his entire career in the tire and rubber industry, employed by Myers Industries (Myers Tire Supplies) for nearly 20 years in a variety of sales functions, and by BJ Rocket America as the general manager of sales.

Romstadt said, “We are very pleased to welcome Ben Graham to Ken-Tool as our new national sales manager. Ben brings with him over 20-plus years of experience in the tire and rubber industry to the company, and his deep knowledge of our product lines and distribution channels will allow for a quick and seamless transition in this role.”

“I am very excited to join Ken-Tool as the national sales manager,” said Graham. “I’m looking forward to putting my many years of industry experience to work to advance the Ken-Tool brand to existing customers, and developing new business. Additionally, I feel my experience in the international arena will help build new global relationships. I am excited with this opportunity to build upon the foundation of a nearly century-old icon of the tire service industry.”

Graham will report directly to Romstadt, and also will assume responsibility for the company’s marketing initiatives.

Show Full Article