BCA Bearings Launches Medium-Duty Wheel End Offering

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the launch of the BCA’s medium-duty product line as an extension to its current wheel-end offering. BCA is one of the premier wheel bearing brands in the aftermarket, powered by one of the largest OE-manufacturers of wheel hubs in North America.

“The addition of the medium-duty line of wheel end products is the latest addition by BCA to provide a complete line of premium components to our customers,” said Ray Froude, product manager, Auto & Heavy Duty Truck, NTN. “The expansion of our BCA product line to include medium-duty products puts us one step closer toward our goal.”

Complete product and catalog information for the BCA medium-duty line can be found at TheBCAHub.com and ShowMeTheParts.com.

A catalog can be downloaded here: BCA Medium Duty Catalog.