October 20, 2017 12:51 pm

BBB Marks 30th Anniversary With New Brand Thematic For AAPEX

BBB Industries will unveil its new “OE Overhaul” brand thematic for AAPEX, to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The company says the thematic is a fresh new way to communicate BBB’s remanufacturing process, which takes parts from tired and worn to good as new – or better.

“As an industry remanufacturing leader, we have drawn on 30 years of expertise to create a precision-tuned ‘OE Overhaul’ process that’s similar to the way new parts are made,” said Gerard Yanuzzi, vice president of marketing. “AAPEX is the perfect venue to celebrate our 30th anniversary and showcase our commitment to overhauling the industry one part at a time.”

BBB Industries will be located at AAPEX booth No. 1225 and also will be featured at the Remanufacturing Seminar 2017 as Gold Sponsor.

