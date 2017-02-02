Baxter Auto Parts Purchases Another Family Owned Business: Gabe’s Auto Parts

Portland-based and family owned auto parts distributor and retailer Baxter Auto Parts/Performance Warehouse has announced its acquisition of Gabe’s Auto Parts in Nampa, Idaho.

Gabe’s Auto Parts has been serving the Nampa community for more than 39 years as a full-service, family owned auto parts store. The newly acquired store will continue to serve Canyon County as a Baxter Auto Parts store, which also is a family owned business.

John Gabrielsen, who has owned the business since 1978, said, “We’ve taken a long time to build an excellent reputation in Nampa, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to pass the store along to a company that will maintain that reputation.”

All employees will maintain their jobs and Gabrielsen will continue to help out through the transition.

“There will be no obvious change to the store other than adding some product lines that Baxter has access to. I think customers will appreciate the increased lines and selection,” said Travis Ramsby, director of store operations. He also noted that Baxter Auto Parts has a tradition of supporting the communities in which it does business. “We’ll look at what’s here and get behind the local community in any way we can.”

“We’re particularly happy to continue running this great store as a family owned business. We intend to keep the tradition alive and well in Nampa,” added Bonnie Delaney, vice president of sales and marketing.

Baxter Auto Parts is a regional retail chain of auto parts stores with 37 locations in Washington, Oregon and California. The company was started in 1936 by Ray Baxter and his wife, Wilma. It is currently owned and operated by the third generation of the Baxter family. It is a subsidiary of family-owned Performance Warehouse, one of the predominant auto parts warehouses and distribution centers in the Pacific Northwest.