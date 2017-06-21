BASF Invests $40M In Automotive Coatings In North America

BASF is expanding its automotive coatings production in North America with investments of nearly $40 million over the next two years. The investments add capacity to the company’s production plants in Greenville, Ohio, and Tultitlan, Mexico.

“These investments reflect our continued market growth and underscore BASF’s commitment to developing a sustainable production platform that provides customized coatings solutions,” said Chris Toomey, BASF senior vice president, coatings solutions, North America.

Increased waterborne basecoat capacity in Tultitlan and electrocoat emulsion capacity in Greenville enables BASF to continue to drive innovation through production of state-of-the-art automotive coatings. Waterborne basecoats are low volatile organic compound paint products that give vehicles their color and electrocoat or e-coat is the primer coat applied to vehicles to prevent corrosion.

“BASF is a process and product innovator. We’re the global leader in integrated process and we pioneered waterborne basecoat technology as part of our commitment to social responsibility and environmental protection,” said Frank Hezel, vice president, BASF Coatings Mexico. “Our added capacity positions us well to continue our innovations to serve our automotive coatings customers.”

