BASF Accepting Submissions For 3rd Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition

BASF is now accepting submissions for the third annual Glasurit Best Paint Award. Photos submitted must be of a Glasurit-painted vehicle, and the vehicle must meet the following criteria:

Be on display at the upcoming 2017 SEMA show

Utilize Glasurit 22, 55 or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clear coat

BASF and Glasurit will honor the winner’s outstanding excellence in painting at SEMA 2017 with Chip Foose presenting. The legendary restoration expert and long-time Glasurit advocate will judge the vehicles based on fit and finish, quality of preparation and final presentation.

Photo submissions of Glasurit-painted vehicles will be accepted now through Oct. 27 on the BASF refinish website.

For more information on Glasurit, visit the BASF booth No. 20353 at SEMA 2017.