Bartec Hires New National Sales Manager For North America

Bartec USA, a North American leader in TPMS Diagnostic tools, has announced the hiring of Sean Mackinnon as national sales manager, North. Mackinnon most recently with the Tire Industry Association (TIA), is widely known as a wheel and tire service expert and a leading industry trainer. He will bring his vast knowledge of TPMS and tire service to the Bartec North American Sales Team.

“Bartec has always operated with the ‘train first, sell second’ philosophy and Sean brings a truckload of experience and knowledge and will be a huge asset for our distributor partners and the end users of our products,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway. “As Bartec continues to broaden our product line into other vehicle service areas, we needed someone with a solid automotive service background and Sean is that guy.”

Mackinnon’s background in tire service, training and in particular, TPMS, means he will hit the ground running in the new year, Bartec says.

“Sean has a solid ability to manage sales, marketing and product training; and he has the right balance of sales and technical expertise, which makes Sean an asset on day one,” said Steve Long, Bartec director of sales.

While at TIA, Mackinnon presided over the Automotive Tire Service (ATS) program as the director of automotive training and development and was instrumental in the successful training of automotive service professionals all throughout North America. As a Certified ATS Trainer, Mackinnon also will keep the entire Bartec sales force certified and current with vehicle technology. Bartec says it continues to see a significant rise in the demand for its popular line of TPMS Tools and Solutions, and the need for more “feet on the ground” is greater than ever, according to the company.

Mackinnon will join Dennis Flannery and Kelly Nugent as the company’s “A-Team” of TPMS sales professionals along with a network of independent representatives and distributor partners.