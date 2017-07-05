Service And Repair/Bartec
July 5, 2017 11:56 am

Bartec Announces Its Latest Software Update

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

US Aftermarket To Grow At An Annual Rate Of 3.6 Percent Through 2020

O’Reilly Automotive Reports 2nd Quarter 2017 Comparable Store Sales Results

MEMA Testifies In Lead Up NAFTA Discussions

Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Superior Industries Appoints Nadeem Moiz As Executive Vice President And CFO

New Vehicle Sales Pace To Fall Again; Retail Sales Down 1 Percent Through First Half Of 2017

RealTruck Recognized For Mobile Commerce Excellence

Sentury Tire North America Announces Partnership With King's Tire Wholesale

Gentherm President And CEO Announces Retirement Plans

TruckForce 'On The Go!' Promotion Provides Opportunity To Win Single Cup Brewing System

Bartec USA, a North American provider of TPMS diagnostic tools and solutions, has announced the release of its latest TPMS tool software update. Release 56.2 will be available for download on July 7 for Bartec TPMS tools with a current subscription at tools.bartecusa.com.

The new available features depend on the Bartec tool and are defined in the software release bulletins found by clicking the Tech Support icon found in Bartec’s TPMS Desktop.

Bartec also has added placard coverage for the Tech400 Pro. According to Steve Long, director of sales, “Bartec is the market leader in providing robust TPMS solutions like Placard Management,” he said. “Our approach to adjusting the placard is unique and secure, which means, more sales, happier consumer and fewer legal issues!”

Bartec says it understands the level of security and safety required when connecting to vehicle control modules, and as a result, it builds in processes to help technicians be successful while keeping their customers safe and protected.

The Tech400Pro is the only tool that updates via a Wi-Fi connection. Bartec also will post updated coverage charts on its website at bartecusa.com/tpms-tool-coverage-charts.html.

Show Full Article