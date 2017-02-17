Manufacturing/AWE Tuning
February 17, 2017 12:03 pm

AWE Tuning Announces Plans To Enter The Ford Mustang Market

AWE Tuning announced plans for a large leap in its continued growth, with the break out from exclusively European makes. The brand announced that it will be entering the Ford market, initially with a new product line for the S550 Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost.

“Twenty-six years in European performance engineering has led to this. An exhaust, and soon to be carbon fiber intake line, that will take our precision-engineering approach and offer it to the American car market,” said Jesse Kramer, AWE Tuning’s vice president of marketing.

The exhaust line will be incorporated first, including three variants: AWE Tuning’s Touring Edition, which brings sophisticated tone across the RPM range, AWE Tuning’s SwitchPath valved system, which offers sound-variation at the touch of an included remote and the Track Edition, which offers an aggressive note all the time.

Later this year, AWE Tuning will offer a racing-only carbon fiber intake line, which AWE Tuning calls its “S-FLO” product line.

AWE Tuning will be releasing additional information about the product line as the launch gets closer, a date which they have yet to announce.

The product line will be launched in partnership with American Muscle, who will lead the eCommerce sales channel for the new line.

