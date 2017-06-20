autotext.me Releases Digital Vehicle Inspection 2.0

autotext.me has launched its new and improved digital visual inspection (DVI) add-on release, which provides stronger performance and stability along with a sleeker, more intuitive design, including a visual tire inspection section. The company says this new release is 100 percent configurable to suit a shop’s individual needs and gives shops the ability to complete multiple digital inspections for a single vehicle.

autotext.me’s new DVI enables shops to further automate their customer communication with more mobile-friendly, streamlined reports, which are directly accessible from a browser with no app required. Using a digital vehicle inspection educates customers with a better understanding as to why repairs are needed, leading to higher average repair orders.

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining and simplifying everyday processes to provide shops with greater productivity, a stronger competitive advantage and an enhanced customer experience.