Autopart International Expands Into Cincinnati With 3 New Locations

Autopart International, a provider of premium automotive aftermarket parts for the professional installer, announced the opening of three new stores serving professional repair facilities in the greater Cincinnati area. The expansion into Cincinnati continues a strategic growth plan for the company and makes more than 43,000 quality product SKUs easily available to automotive professionals in the region.

Autopart International, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advance Auto Parts, currently has more than 180 stores, including locations in Akron, Cleveland, Columbus and Brook Park, Ohio.

“The expansion into Cincinnati is very exciting for us. We plan to bring the best service and quality parts to local professional installers,” said Michael Creedon, Autopart International president.

Autopart International stores partner closely with independent repair facilities in their respective communities to help professionals grow their businesses. Autopart International says it provides fast parts delivery, extensive inventory and knowledgeable part experts. The three new store locations are members of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce or Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, and will be joined by Chamber representatives during upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Each new Autopart International location is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. All locations are closed on Sunday.

The North Cincinnati location opened on May 17 at 7749 Reinhold Drive. The 10,100-square-foot location will offer more than 43,000 SKUs to professional customers.

The South Cincinnati location also opened on May 17, and is located at 914 Dalton Avenue. The 9,900 square-foot warehouse will offer access to more than 43,000 SKUs.

The Fairfield location opened on June 14 at 4115 Thunderbird Lane, in Fairfield, Ohio. The 9,400-square-foot store offers more than 43,000 SKUs to automotive repair facilities.

“We are happy to welcome Autopart International as an important member of our local business community,” said Jill Meyer, Cincinnati USA Regional chamber president. “Their commitment to providing excellent service and quality products to automotive repair professionals will help foster business growth in Cincinnati and the surrounding area.”

Autopart International plans to hire as many as 50 new employees across the three Cincinnati locations. Community grand opening celebrations are planned for:

North Cincinnati:June 27 from 3-7 p.m.

South Cincinnati:­ June 28 from 3-7 p.m.

Fairfield location:­ June 29 from 3-7 p.m.

For more information, visit autopartintl.com.