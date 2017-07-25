Autopart International Celebrates 60 Years Of Serving Professional Customers

Autopart International is celebrating 60 years of service, dedication and commitment to professional service providers in 2017. With 186 stores in 16 states, Autopart International is a leading provider of premium automotive parts, with a specialized focus on import vehicles. Since the company’s founding as Foreign Autopart in 1957 by Steve Patkin, Autopart International’s commitment to be the best local parts partner to the professional service provider remains a pillar of the company’s culture.

“Autopart International has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Autopart International President Michael Creedon. “In the past 60 years, vehicle size, capabilities and technology have changed, and that trend will certainly continue over Autopart International’s next 60 years. One thing that never changes, whether it’s 1957, 2017 or 2077, is our commitment to each new generation of professional service providers.”

In the summer of 1957, while working in the parts department of his family’s Renault and Peugeot dealership, Steve Patkin determined that the aftermarket needed a better source for foreign car parts. The family also owned a Buick dealership, so Patkin would take his Buick station wagon and literally go to the ports of New York and other areas and buy spare parts for the family dealership. When dealerships started calling Patkin and sending their customers to his dealership because they knew he had the parts to fix their cars, Patkin realized there was a market in selling hard-to-find parts.

Patkin founded Foreign Autopart with one store in Massachusetts, rooting the business in his family values of honesty and integrity. With four team members, the focus was on providing OE parts for Renault and Peugeot vehicles. In 1963, the company began importing OE parts for other makes.

Autopart International says that its commitment to helping professional service providers begins and ends with the dedication and commitment of the company’s team members, without which Autopart International would not have survived six decades of life-changing world and economic events. Autopart International will celebrate its 60th anniversary with team members, customers and vendors across its operations.

“Our 60th anniversary is an historic occasion and an incredible accomplishment,” continued Creedon. “We thank our team members, who are the brand ambassadors that serve our customers and communities every day, for their commitment and our customers and vendors for their loyalty and partnership as we celebrate this milestone anniversary.”

Today, Autopart International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advance Auto Parts Inc.