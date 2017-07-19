Autonomous Vehicle Maker NAVYA Set To Open First US Production Plant In Saline, Michigan

In a joint announcement, NAVYA, with project collaborators Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) and Ann Arbor SPARK, announced that its Michigan plant will be located in the city of Saline, Michigan, with a 20,000-plus-square-foot facility. NAVYA plans to build approximately 25 of its ARMA fully autonomous shuttle vehicles at the plant before the close of 2017. NAVYA’s says its ARMA shuttle has become one of the global leaders in first and last mile transportation solutions with a fleet of 45 vehicles deployed worldwide and more than 170,000 passengers transported to date. With the addition of its new plant in Saline, the company will be able to boost production significantly to serve the growing North American market.

“We at NAVYA could not be more pleased to call Saline, Michigan, home to our first assembly plant in North America. As the greater Ann Arbor area continues to establish itself as a hub for autonomous vehicle development, we feel it’s the perfect location for us. Strong government and community support for mobility initiatives combined with an excellent talent pool provide the ideal environment for our expansion in North America,” said NAVYA CEO Christophe Sapet.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of more than $1 million and create 50 jobs, resulting in a $435,000 Michigan Business Development performance-based grant. The funds are approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund and administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

“Michigan is at the forefront of mobility and autonomous vehicle development, and NAVYA’s decision to establish its first U.S. facility in Saline further solidifies our leadership position in that space,” said Trevor Pawl, MEDC group vice president over Planet M, the state’s new economic development initiative set up to help mobility companies enter Michigan. “We applaud NAVYA’s commitment to Michigan and look forward to working with the company as it continues to develop advanced mobility vehicles and technologies.”

“NAVYA’s growth in the Ann Arbor region is fueled by our region’s commitment to innovation in mobility technology, and the talented people who think and work on these issues every day throughout our region,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. “We’re excited to add depth to our technical prowess in this region, and to be part of NAVYA tapping into the manufacturing and engineering capabilities here as it moves forward in making some of the world’s first autonomous mass transit vehicles. NAVYA is a terrific contribution to our prominence in the connected and autonomous vehicle industry.”

Ann Arbor SPARK hosted NAVYA during its first visit to the region as part of a French Mobility delegation in 2015. Going forward, Ann Arbor SPARK will help NAVYA locate the employees it needs to continue its growth at its new manufacturing facility in Saline.

“The City of Saline is ecstatic to welcome NAVYA Inc. to our community, and I have no doubt that they will become an important and valued member of our already stellar business community,” said Brian Marl, Mayor, City of Saline. “NAVYA is an innovative company, working on the latest autonomous vehicle technology; I believe that their future is bright, and the city of Saline looks forward to assisting and supporting them in every reasonable way.”