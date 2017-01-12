Automotive Parts Headquarters Acquires Hedahls Inc.

Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. (APH), a third-generation, family-owned auto parts distributor and store group, has announced its acquisition of Hedahls Inc., a leading auto parts wholesaling company with 22 branch locations in four states. As a result of the acquisition, Hedahls’ 22 locations will be rebranded as Hedahls Auto Value and bring will APH’s corporate store count to 121.

Hedahls Inc., owned and operated by third-generation family member Dick Hedahl, has been in business since 1906. Headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, Hedahls’ network of 22 stores serves Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. NEMAC Warehouse and BENCO Equipment Co. also are included in the sale.

“We are delighted to welcome Hedahls to the APH family. They’ve built an impressive team and have provided a high level of service to their customers for more than 110 years,” said Corey Bartlett, president and CEO of APH. “We’re excited to add Montana and South Dakota to the list of states that we serve.”

Dick Hedahl, president and CEO of Hedahls, added, “As we looked at the future for Hedahls, we recognized APH as a natural fit to continue our growth. The APH team has a strong culture, and we share the same values and focus on taking care of customers and employees. Additionally, the APH team has the experience and resources available to provide great opportunities for our team and great solutions for our customers.”