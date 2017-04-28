Association/Board Appointments
April 28, 2017 12:21 pm

Automotive Oil Change Association Announces 2017 Board Of Directors

The Automotive Oil Change Association (AOCA) has announced the organization’s board of directors for 2017. The AOCA board is comprised of industry executives from both operator and vendor member firms.

“I’m confident that this year’s board of directors has the experience, leadership and insight to continue to enhance the value the organization provides to members and the industry,” said AOCA Executive Director, Bryan White.

The 2017 AOCA Board of Directors includes:

Executive Officers:

  • President: Dave Jensen, Pennzoil 10 Minute Oil Change Centre, Waterloo, Ontario
  • Vice President: John Lindsay, Power Lube Express Auto Care, Blackfoot, Idaho
  • Treasurer: Bob Falter, Multi Management Inc. dba Jiffy Lube, Forest Hill, Maryland
  • Secretary: Bill Floyd, Lucas Oil Center, Evansville, Indiana
  • Immediate Past-President: David Haney, Oil & Lube Express, Magnolia, Arkansas

Directors: Sue Ackley, Oil Change Plus, St. Louis, Missouri; Jim Grant, Fast Lube, Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Greg Strawhun, Lube Specialties, Valvoline Express Care, Troy, Missouri.

Vendor Directors: Jeff Malicote, Valvoline LLC, Lexington, Kentucky; Amber Kossak, Solid Start/True Brand, Lakeland, Florida; and Sean Malmstrom, S&E Quick Lube Distributors Inc., Draper Utah.

Vendor Director at Large: Steve Barram, Integrated Services Inc., Portland, Oregon.

