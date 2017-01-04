Automotive Lift Institute’s ‘2017 Vehicle Lifting Points’ Now Available

The Automotive Lift Institute Inc. (ALI) has announced the availability of the 2017 edition of its “Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts.”

The updated guide is a quick-reference single-source manual for lifting point information as recommended by the vehicle manufacturers. The 70-page Lifting Points Guide (LP-G) for domestic and imported cars and light trucks uses more than 200 undercarriage images to cover the most recent 25 model years.

For this new edition, the 2017 model year vehicles were added, some older images were revised and additional cautionary notes were provided to clarify pick-up point locations for shop owners, technicians and other LP-G users. The 2017 edition now includes a “Safe Lifting Suggestions” section providing additional guidance to those using a vehicle lift.

ALI sponsors this guide annually as an industry service, utilizing data furnished exclusively for ALI by Chek-Chart Products and MOTOR Information Systems. Many proactive companies and franchises now incorporate ALI’s LP-Guide and other safety materials as an integral component of their overall employee safety and training program, according to the company.

Visit ALI’s website at autolift.org to order the updated guide, to locate automotive lift inspectors certified by ALI or for information on other safety materials and standards sponsored by the lift manufacturers that support ALI’s mission of promoting the safe design, construction, installation and use of automotive lift products.