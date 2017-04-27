Distribution/KYB, Aftermarket Distribution Network
April 27, 2017 1:54 pm

Automotive Distribution Network’s National Advisory Council Tours KYB Plant During Spring Meeting

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Automotive Distribution Network’s National Advisory Council Tours KYB Plant During Spring Meeting

DENSO Announces New Director Of Americas Operations

Fast Undercar Holds Annual Franchise Meeting Under The Wings Of Air Force One

MacKay & Co. Adds Director Of Market Strategy And Sales

Spectra Premium Receives Top Honor From Uni-Select

AAM's Next Generation EcoTrac Increases Fuel Economy, Decreases Packaging Size

CVSN Adds Westrans To Its Member List

DEI Announces New Manufacturer Representation For Boom Mat For The 12 Volt Market

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

 

The National Advisory Council of the Automotive Distribution Network recently met in Indianapolis to provide feedback on key programs and marketing initiatives.

“The Network’s Advisory Council, comprised of WD members, auto stores and service dealers, offers unique viewpoints from a cross-section of the country,” said Steve Tucker, vice president of sales and marketing for the Network. “Gaining knowledge from their perspective market areas helps us target specific program elements with real-world solutions to better leverage our brands,” he said.

In addition to the business meeting, Advisory Council members toured KYB’s manufacturing plant in nearby Franklin, Indiana, led by Mac McGovern, director of marketing and training for KYB Americas Corporation. After touring the plant, the Advisory Council completed the KYB Crash Avoidance Systems Training certification program.

“Being able to see quality-control procedures first-hand is always impressive,” said Bryan Jackson, owner of Bryan’s Auto Parts in Eastland, Texas. “It was an honor and privilege to represent the many Network members in a joint meeting with the KYB team. From our tour of their facility and in-depth discussions, they continue to prove why they are in the forefront of shocks and struts worldwide.”

Show Full Article