Automotive Distribution Network Names Steve Tucker As Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

The Automotive Distribution Network has named Steve Tucker the group’s vice president of sales and marketing, in charge of all national accounts, sales, motorsports and wholesale and retail marketing programs.

“In his expanded position, Mr. Tucker is responsible for developing all marketing programs that align with the group’s strategy and future direction,” said David Prater, president of the Network. “He and his management team will ensure the most effective sales and marketing platforms for our members and their customers.”

Previously vice president of sales for the Network, Tucker’s expanded position includes developing and executing marketing and service programs to support the Network’s brands including Parts Plus, Auto Pride and IAPA.

“Meeting the demands of such a diverse group is definitely challenging,” said Tucker. “I look forward to building programs that don’t just meet our objectives, but excel across all market segments. The key to that success is cultivating solid relationships with our product and service vendors to ensure our sales/marketing mix provides measurable results while solidifying our brand exposure.”

Prior to joining the Network in 2010 as vice president of Auto Pride, Tucker was director of national account sales for Delphi in addition to time spent at Dana and Federal-Mogul.