Automotive Distribution Network Announces New Vice President Of Product

The Automotive Distribution Network has named Jeff Hobson as vice president of product, effective immediately.

“Mr. Hobson comes to the Network as an industry veteran with more than 25 years [of] experience in the auto care industry,” said David Prater, president of the Network. “After a successful career with Advance Auto, Jeff will quickly make an impact for our shareholders by leveraging the strengths of our geographical and brand strategies to foster continued growth objectives for the group.”

Hobson will be responsible for all aspects of the product department, including executing the group’s import initiative, co-man facility and implementing innovative product brand strategies across multiple product categories.

He most recently worked as product director for Advance Auto Parts/Carquest, preceded by multiple roles in the automotive aftermarket, including sales, marketing, advertising and product development initiatives.

“I am both excited and privileged to join the Automotive Distribution Network and look forward to building new and existing vendor relationships, while furthering the product processes for Parts Plus, Auto Pride and IAPA,” said Hobson. “Solidifying the market potential through the management of specific product development is key to increasing the growth margin for our members and shareholders. Tackling these responsibilities with fresh tactics and a new approach will no doubt prove to be beneficial for the long-term success of our group. I am honored to be a part of this team.”

 

