Automotive Aftermarket Riders’ Club Seeks Sponsors, Riders For Its ‘Ride For The Future’

The Automotive Aftermarket Riders’ Club (AARC) will hold its annual motorcycle ride to raise funds for the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. AARC seeks riders, sponsors and pledges for its ride and plans to donate all proceeds to the foundation to fund industry scholarships and educational initiatives.

“One of the most fun events of industry week is the AARC’s annual ‘Ride for the Future,’” said Bill Maggs, MAAP, treasurer of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We always have a great time and it is a chance to appreciate some of the most beautiful scenery this country has to offer. We invite all aftermarket professionals to join us for an exciting ride. If you can’t join us, please consider supporting a rider and making a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.”

The 2017 AARC Ride for the Future will start from the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership on Thursday, Oct. 26 and head to Death Valley, with scenic stops along the way, including Mojave National Preserve as well as Sequoia and Death Valley National Parks. On Saturday, Oct. 28, the riders will head back to Las Vegas through Death Valley and Nevada before returning to Las Vegas by 6 p.m.

Motorcycles can be rented from the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mike Mohler, MAAP at [email protected] or visit the AARC Facebook page.