Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Reports Record Golf Outing Results

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) has reported record fundraising results from its annual golf outing event held at the start of Industry Week each year in Las Vegas. This fall’s tournament was host to a record 158 golfers representing some 140 different companies from across the automotive aftermarket.

“Unbelievable,” said Andy Dudash of TBC Corp. and AACF Golf Committee chairperson. “We couldn’t be more pleased, and we simply want to extend a huge ‘thank you’ to the entire industry for their support, and acknowledge the extra-special support we receive from our Diamond and Platinum sponsors.”

“We’ve worked really hard to establish this as a first-class, ‘must attend’ event,” said Golf Committee member Lynn Parker of Lynn Parker Associates. “With so much going on during Industry Week, we’ve had to carve out our niche among all of the fabulous industry events. I think these record results show that we’ve got something very special going on.”

AACF has reported net funds raised of more than $500,000 from the golf event, a new record. Diamond-level sponsors for the tournament were Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Interstate Batteries, O’Reilly Auto Parts and NAPA. Platinum-level sponsors were TBC Corp., Tenneco and Valvoline.

“None of this is possible without our premier sponsors,” said Dudash. “Our foundation provides millions of dollars of support to help those in need across all aspects of our industry, and it would not be possible were it not for the tremendous acts of kindness provided by our premier sponsors that are among the best and most admired organizations in the world!”

Individuals slated to attend Industry Week in 2017 are encouraged to start planning now to participate in this year’s golf outing, tentatively scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at Las Vegas Country Club, the event’s annual host. In addition to the golf tournament, the event also includes a continental breakfast and award luncheon just prior to and after the golf outing, respectively. There’s also a pre-event reception, tentatively scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Oct. 29, also at Las Vegas Country Club. The golf outing and all sponsorship opportunities are open to all industry participants.

Since 1959, the AACF has assisted individuals and families of the automotive aftermarket. Recipients are individuals who have fallen on hard times due to death, catastrophic illness or accident and have exhausted all other available resources in maintaining a reasonable existence. The AACF is the only charity that focuses exclusively on persons and their families employed in the automotive aftermarket industry. To make a donation or learn more about the foundation and its cause, visit aacfi.org, or contact Executive Director Joel Ayers at 916-628-0271.