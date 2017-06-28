Personnel/AAAS
June 28, 2017

Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Announces New Elected Officers

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

The Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Inc. (AAAS) elected officers during the association’s recent annual conference in Destin, Florida. Keith West of Auto Supply Co., in Bowdon, Georgia, was elected to lead the group as chairman of the board. West has served the association as first vice chairman, second vice chairman and as a director. Sid Dooley of Associate Jobbers Warehouse, in Boaz, Alabama, is the board’s new first vice chairman.

Joe Ward of First Call Truck Parts, of Tallahassee, Florida, is the newest member of the executive committee and was elected second vice chairman. Jarrett Liles of Connie Liles Auto Parts, Tallahassee, Florida, will serve as immediate past chairman. Bill Lewis of Speed/Brior in Greenville, Alabama, rounds out the executive committee, serving as treasurer.

The chairman welcomed new board member Danny Durbin, of Durbin Auto Parts in Prattville, Alabama, to his first board meeting at the conference.

Serving with West and the executive committee on the board of directors are:

  • Liz Burleson-Barrett – Big Moe Spring & Alignment of Birmingham Inc., Fairfield, Alabama.
  • Clyde Darville – 3-D Service Inc., Tampa, Florida
  • Danny Durbin – Durbin Auto Parts, Prattville, Alabama
  • Jay Galimore – Dorn’s Auto Parts LLC, Opelika, Alabama
  • Bob Greathouse – CARQUEST Distribution Center, Ocala, Florida
  • Steve Kean – Rick’s Pro Truck & Auto Accessories Inc. – Brandon, Mississippi
  • Brad Lightfoot – Langford Auto Parts, Brunswick, Georgia
  • Roger McCollum – N. A. Williams Co., Atlanta
  • Michael Morgan – Frost Transmission, Gadsden, Alabama
  • Phil Payne – National Parts Exporters, Atlanta

