Autoliv’s Vice President Of Research Receives US Government Award For Safety Engineering Excellence

Autoliv‘s vice president of research, Ola Boström, was honored with the U.S. Government Award for Safety Engineering Excellence at the international technical conference Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV) held from June 5-8 in Detroit.

“Ola Boström received the award in recognition of and appreciation for his exceptional scientific research, which started with neck injuries. His finding has become an important criterion to be used in research, development and validation work, and is also used in the EuroNCAP rating program. In addition to his research on neck injuries, over the past 20 years, Boström has completed or supervised excellent research on several other traffic safety-related systems, such as more advanced seatbelt and airbag systems, safety in more complex accident situations like side impact or rollover accidents, and protection for all road users like seniors or children,” said Tim Johnson, director of vehicle research and test center at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“It is a great honor to be recognized with the prestigious Safety Engineering Excellence Award, particularly since it validates the work conducted by me and my colleagues at Autoliv,” said Boström. “We are focused on saving more lives in real-life traffic situations – and our innovations are based on thorough research.”

Autoliv is presenting 10 scientific papers at the ESV conference, sharing results from in-house and joint research projects on child safety, benefits of pre-pretensioning, countermeasures for submarining, test and assessment procedures for improved passive protection, accident data analyses and pre-crash simulations as well as alcohol detection.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal aims to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. “To achieve this, continuous innovation in the automotive sector is key. Nowadays, our solutions not only protect people when a crash occur – our active safety systems can also mitigate and even prevent accidents from occurring. Our current challenge is to understand how the driver can trust the systems used in autonomous driving, allowing the driver-vehicle system to reach its full safety potential,” said Boström.