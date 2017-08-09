Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Winners Kick Off Classes

The University of the Aftermarket’s Leadership 2.0 program started this week at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. Among this year’s attending class are three scholarship winners from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance: Greg Lamb, territory sales manager of Auto-Wares Group of Companies; Joseph Lee, area sales manager of Eastern Warehouse Distributors Inc.; and Sheila Kissane, owner of All A’s Automotive, an Auto Value Certified Service Center.

Each year the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance awards scholarships to Leadership 2.0. Each scholarship is valued at more than $6,250. These individuals are selected to attend the intellectually challenging two-week executive development and learning experience that is deeply rooted in the application of automotive aftermarket leadership principles.

According to J.C. Washbish, director of marketing for the Alliance, “This year’s recipients were ideal candidates for the program. We have two military as well as industry veterans, both with over 20 years of experience, in Greg Lamb and Joseph Lee, and a female business owner, Sheila Kissane, who is running a successful Certified Service Center. All three are committed to growing their careers and businesses in our industry. Service is the difference; they get it!”

Greg Lamb is a former Marine NCO with 29 years leading and training for Auto-Wares Group of Companies. He is ASE Certified in A/C and as a parts specialist and service adviser. As a WD sales representative, Lamb works with part stores to develop sales, assist with inventory optimization and maximize inventory turns in their respective markets. Lamb is interested in growing in a leadership sales position and hopes to apply his Leadership 2.0 knowledge to his current stores and markets.

Joseph Lee is an Army and National Guard veteran with 24 years of experience ranging from parts sales to the dealership side. He also is ASE Parts Certified and has received multiple leadership awards in his career. At Eastern, Lee is responsible for multiple locations and is looking to enhance his leadership skills through the 2.0 program.

Sheila Kissane is a shop owner of All A’s Automotive, a family owned and operated business in Midland, Michigan. Her shop is a staple in town and has been voted locally “Best Auto Repair and Oil Change” for the last two years running. Kissane is interested in this Leadership 2.0 class to further create a culture in her shop that promotes development for the next generation of technicians.

As part of their participation in Leadership 2.0, all scholarship winners will attend two one-week sessions. The first is being held this week at the Northwood University campus in Midland, Michigan. It will focus on industry trends, research and market analysis, competitive strategies and supply chain solutions including numerous lectures from industry leaders. Each attendee will be assigned to a team that will collaborate on an aftermarket specific project over the ensuing six months.

The second session will be in March of 2018 and will cover a variety of subjects, including business ethics, risk management and a variety of other subjects all while reviewing and completing assigned team projects.